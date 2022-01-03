“A for effort,” Lily Collins, who stars as Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series, partly captioned an Instagram post on Sunday

Lily Collins Reacts to Graffiti on Emily in Paris Poster: 'Can't Say I Love the New Look, Em'

Lily Collins' Emily in Paris character seemingly got an unwelcome makeover from a street artist over the weekend.

"I can't say I love the new look, Em. But A for effort…" the 32-year-old actress, who served as a producer on the second season of the popular Netflix Original Series, captioned an Instagram video of husband Charlie McDowell strolling by a large Emily in Paris advertisement that was defaced by graffiti.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The To the Bone actress, who was dressed casually in black skinny jeans, black lace-up boots, a green puffer jacket, and a yellow beanie, also posed next to the street art, in which the perpetrator drew over her face with red paint to make her resemble somewhat of a clown.

While Collins was hilariously able to shrug off the unfortunate reimagining of her Emily in Paris character, her costars offered their support in the comment section of the post.

"She's a class act everyone," Ashley Park, who portrays singer Mindy Chen in the series, wrote, while Kevin Dias, who plays Benoît, the dreamy guitar player who falls for Mindy, simply commented a chain of cry-laughing emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although Netflix has yet to announce a third season of Emily in Paris after the second season's cliffhanger finale, Collins told PEOPLE in December that she'd love to continue portraying her character no matter what direction the show takes.

RELATED VIDEO: Lily Collins Reveals She Only Kept '2 or 3 Pieces' From Emily in Paris Wardrobe: 'Not Enough'

"I would love the opportunity to get to do a season 3. I myself don't know her choice yet. I keep asking," Collins explained. "But whatever choice it is you know it will be filled with drama, fashion and a lot of fun and romance."