Lily Collins Opens Up About 'Toxic' Past Relationship That Made Her 'Feel Very Small'

"He would call me 'Little Lily' ... he'd use awful words about me in terms of what I was wearing and would call me a w---- and all these things," the Emily in Paris star shared of her ex

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 06:07 PM
US-British actress Lily Collins arrives for the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, October 15, 2022.
Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

Lily Collins is looking back on a "toxic" relationship from her past.

On Wednesday's episode of the We Can Do Hard Things podcast, the Emily in Paris star, 33, recalled the abuse she endured from an ex-boyfriend in her "early 20s."

"For me, my romantic toxic relationship was verbal and emotional abuse and being made to feel very small," she told co-hosts Glennon Doyle, Amanda Doyle, and Abby Wambach.

The actress continued, "He would call me 'Little Lily.' You should be 'Little Lily' and he'd use awful words about me in terms of what I was wearing and would call me a whore and all these things."

PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 06: Lily Collins attends the "Emily In Paris" by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

She added that her ex's "belittling words" made her become "quite silent and comfortable in silence and feeling like I had to make myself small to feel super safe."

The relationship led Collins — who previously opened up about overcoming eating disorders — to therapy, where she learned about how prey refused to eat when they felt under attack.

"When prey felt threatened, they made themselves as small as possible," she shared. "Possibly by not eating by making themselves look as least juicy and enticing as possible and that's where they felt the safest."

Collins said that her ex's actions would leave with her feelings of "panic" and "anxiety."

The To the Bone star also revealed that she can still be triggered today, despite now having a healthy marriage with husband Charlie McDowell.

"The situations are completely different 10 years ago to now… That panic is what I can still get triggered by," she explained. "Even if I'm in the most healthy relationship, there can be a moment that happens throughout the day where history comes back like that."

"It's like a millisecond, or shorter than a millisecond," she added. "And your gut reacts, your heart starts beating, and all of a sudden you're taken back to that moment where they said that thing to you 10 years ago, but you're not in that situation now and that's the trigger and it's f---ing hard. It's awful."

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: (L-R) Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins attend the "Windfall" LA Special Screening on March 11, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Charley Gallay/Getty

Collins revealed she is more open with McDowell than her past relationships, sharing, "I've never had someone other than Charlie witness me in that state probably because I've never felt comfortable enough to be in that state knowing that person is going to leave."

She added, "Now in my life, having my wonderful and supportive husband, we do communicate and talk about so much."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October, Collins opened up about her marriage to McDowell, calling the filmmaker her "best friend."

"We can kind of conquer anything," she told E! News. "We've been through so many changes globally, personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most and helps you emotionally get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months."

"I just feel so grateful that I have someone next to me to be able to accomplish that and your best friend with you all the time," she added.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile attend Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City.
'BiP' 's Serena Pitt Had to Cancel Valentine's Day Plans with Joe Amabile After She 'Double-Booked' Herself
Lisa Rinna arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lisa Rinna Jokes 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Will Be Lacking 'Everything' After Her Exit
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Teases How 'Aspects' to Latest Season of 'You' 'Feel New' for the Netflix Series
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Says She's ‘Dating Just for Fun’ After Split From Kody
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Is Dating Someone 'Exclusively' After Kody Split: 'He's a Dream Come True'
Married at First Sight Season 16 clint gina
'MAFS' : Clint Is in Hot Water After Admitting New Wife Gina Doesn't Fit His Usual 'Athletic, Slender' Type
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher 'Your Place or Mine' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Feb 2023
Ashton Kutcher Says He Was Awkward on Red Carpet with Reese Witherspoon to Avoid 'Affair' Rumors
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Says She Had a Lot of 'Healing and Very Eye-Opening' Conversations After 'Glee' Backlash
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Had a 'Full-on Breakdown' Over Caring for Siblings amid Her Parents' Prison Sentence
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate Says SAG Awards Will Likely Be Her 'Last Awards Show as an Actor' amid MS Diagnosis
Simone Ashley
'Bridgerton' 's Simone Ashley Says Netflix Show Filmed 'All of Our Intimacy Scenes in One Week'
Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos attend the Social Life Magazine June Cover event, celebrating Maria Menounos, on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, New York.
Who Is Maria Menounos' Husband? All About Keven Undergaro
Madelyn Cline Says She’s ‘Happily Taken’ Following Chase Stokes Split: ‘Never Been Happier’
Madelyn Cline Says She's 'Happily Taken' Following Chase Stokes Split: 'Never Been Happier'
Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Maria Shriver Says She Felt 'Invisible' When 'Standing Next to' Arnold Schwarzenegger During Marriage
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoSj5ClDu5s/. Courteney Cox/Instagram
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Put Fun Twist on 'Dirty Dancing' Lift — with Help from Ed Sheeran!
THE BACHELOR - “2701” – Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Brings 1 Woman on Overnight Date and Makes 'Most Difficult Decision' Ever
Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev
Darcey Silva's Ex Georgi Confesses He Still Loves Her and Secretly Agrees to Be in Stacey's Wedding