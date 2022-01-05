Lily Collins Recounts Snatching Flowers from Princess Diana, Throwing Toy at Prince Charles as Toddler

Lily Collins had the honor of spending time with the royal family as a toddler, but she admits she wasn't always on her best behavior.

Collins, 32, stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday, where she recalled some of her earliest memories with Princess Diana and Prince Charles. She opened up about her time with the royals when prompted by host James Corden, who shared a throwback photo of a young Collins and Diana.

Corden, 43, asked the Emily in Paris star to give background on the sweet snap, which showed her being held by her parents, Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, while meeting Princess Diana at a Prince's Trust event in the '90s.

"I have been told that this is what happened," Lily began. "That's my mom and my dad and I, and it's a Prince's Trust event and I'm giving Diana flowers, but the second she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back."

She added with a laugh, "So, as you can imagine, all the air was sucked out of the room. But then again, I was wearing a cute dress, so who's going to really punish me there?"

Lily then shared another memory with the royals, telling Corden, "I was also told that when I was younger, I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles and I proceeded to kind of throw something at him, like, throw a toy telephone at his head. Which again, all the air was sucked out of the room."

When Corden asked, "You threw a toy at Prince Charles' head? How old were you?" Lily said she was around two years old at the time.

As for why she was around the royal family so often, Lily explained, "My dad did a lot of stuff for the Prince's Trust, and I grew up in England, you know, I'm British."

She added, "I just went along for the ride, and I guess I had a tendency to do naughty things as a two-year-old."