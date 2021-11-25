"I thought it would be more stressful to have to work with him," Lily Collins said

Lily Collins Says Being Directed by Husband Charlie McDowell in Windfall Was 'Amazing' and 'Freeing'

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are a dynamic duo — on and off the screen!

In a new interview with Vogue Australia, Collins, 32, opened up about what it was like having her husband, 38, direct her in the upcoming film Windfall, and how it was different from what she initially expected.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I thought it would be harder, I have to say. I thought it would be more stressful to have to work with him, but it honestly was really amazing and freeing," she said. "It was great, and I'm really, really proud of the movie and I'm proud of him. It's a different type of role for me."

"Honestly, it was so easy working together. I would forget that it was him," Collins told Vogue Australia, jokingly adding: "He just said, 'I haven't heard the word genius yet.'"

Windfall will follow a young couple who arrive at their vacation home, only to discover that it had been robbed, according to the publication.

Lily Collins with husband Charlie McDowell Credit: People Picture/Raymond/Shutterstock

In early September, Collins and McDowell got married in a beautiful outdoor wooded venue at Dunton Hot Springs in Dunton, Colorado.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," Collins captioned a photo of the couple kissing at the altar. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McDowell, the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell, was first linked to Collins in 2019. The pair went Instagram official in August that year, when the actress shared a few snaps of the two in France while she was filming Netflix's Emily in Paris.

Collins announced their engagement last September on Instagram. "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..." she captioned two photos from the proposal.

RELATED VIDEO: Lily Collins Says She Was 'Totally Surprised' by Proposal From Charlie McDowell

Speaking with Vogue Australia, Collins also chatted about the forthcoming second season of her popular Netflix series and how there were items from the set that she wanted to take home with her.

"I didn't keep anything this season," Collins told the publication of Emily in Paris, which she also serves as a producer on. "Believe me, I've asked."

Sex and the City creator Darren Star returns to helm the second season of the Emmy-nominated series, which became Netflix's most-viewed comedy series of 2020. Season 1 of Emily in Paris reached 58 million households around the world in its first 28 days when it premiered in October 2020.

"As an actor, an artist, and a creative, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through your art in some way," Collins said in a prior press release. "It's an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh."