Lily Collins Kisses Husband Charlie McDowell in Photos of Her 'Magical' Scandinavian Honeymoon

Lily Collins is feeling the love after her honeymoon with new husband Charlie McDowell.

On Tuesday, the Emily in Paris star, 32, shared a series of photographs taken from her romantic getaway with the 38-year-old filmmaker, writing on her Instagram, "Our Scandinavian honeymoon may be over but the adventure definitely is not."

One photo showed Collins and McDowell sitting on a wooden bridge over a creek, while the couple are pictured sharing a sweet kiss in another. Other images included a snapshot of the actress bundled up in a puffy coat and knitted beanie as she posed in a forest of pine trees.

"I can't imagine a more memorable, magical first trip as newlyweds and way to officially begin our lives together. There's no one I'd rather airplane hop and road trip with," Collins continued in the caption. "Here's to the many more epic experiences to come…"

McDowell also shared several pictures of the trip on his Instagram, writing in a post of his own, "We love you, Scandinavia. Thank you for an adventure and honeymoon of a lifetime. See you next time."

Collins and McDowell tied the knot on Sept. 4 in private ceremony in Dunton, Colorado. The pair announced the happy news on Instagram three days later by sharing photos taken from the wedding.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," Collins captioned a photo of the duo kissing at the altar. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…"

"I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins," McDowell wrote in a separate post, prompting his new wife to reply in the comments section, "I'm so excited to be your WIFEY."

Collins, who is the daughter of singer Phil Collins and his second wife Jill Tavelman, and McDowell were first linked in 2019. They went Instagram official in August that year, when the actress shared a few snaps of the two in France while she was filming Emily in Paris.

She announced her engagement to McDowell, the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell, in September 2020.