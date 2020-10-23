Lily Collins Talks Going Virtual for Go Campaign's 2020 Gala: 'We've Made It Work'

The event, which hopes to raise funds to help change the lives of thousands of children, will take place virtually on Saturday

Lily Collins started working with GO Campaign thanks to a famous friend.

"I was invited to a gala a few years ago by Rob Pattinson, who is a fellow ambassador of the organization, and I loved that it feels really intimate," the actress and GO Ambassador, 31, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

This year, Collins, Pattinson, 34 and Ewan McGregor, 49, will co-host the virtual GO Gala, at which they hope to raise funds to help fight poverty and make a difference in the lives of children through small grants to grassroots organizations.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., Collins herself volunteered her time with a foster care facility in Los Angeles. "I was able to go on a weekly basis and speak with young women and men about empowerment and self-confidence and have a real open dialogue with them about being creative and loving oneself," she says. "It was so special for me to be able to spend time with these kids and really feel like I was learning things about myself as we were all learning about each other."

Since GO Campaign works with organizations worldwide, the Emily in Paris star also got to give back in her home country across the pond. "Being half-British, I also wanted to feel as though I was able to help out in England," Collins says. "GO has incredible international resources so during COVID, I was able to give food and supplies to kids in London in a more at risk need area of the city."

No matter the cause, GO Campaign can help volunteers make a difference. "You have an idea, you want to give your time, your money, your energy, whatever it is, they can quickly and easily put you in touch with the right people," the recently-engaged star says of the nonprofit. "It's really just about the passion."

Collins hopes taking the annual gala digital this year will allow the organization to reach a larger audience, raising more awareness and more funds.

"I love that it makes it more accessible to people around the world because sometimes travel obviously prevents you from being able to be a part of things that you wish that you could be, so this is a way to enable us to all be involved," she says. "I wouldn't say I'm one of the most technically savvy people, but we've made it work."