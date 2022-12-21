Lily Collins Says 'Emily in Paris' Cast Would've Had 'Panic Attacks' If Show Ended After Twisty Season 3 Finale

This post contains spoilers for Emily in Paris.

The major cliffhanger in Emily in Paris' third season came as a big shock to star Lily Collins.

Leading up to the Netflix comedy's season 3 premiere on Wednesday, the Paris-set show's cast had been teasing a major twist in the finale episode. Because of the dramatic way things conclude, Collins — who plays leading lady Emily Cooper — recently told PEOPLE at the show's New York City premiere that a fourth season was necessary for closure.

"Thank God there is a season 4," said Collins, 33. "Because going into this finale thinking that we get to finish those cliffhangers would be a gift."

Added the actress and producer: "And if we didn't get that, I think we all would've had panic attacks."

Lily Collins in Emily in Paris. CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

The most-recent season, which premiered Wednesday, picked up with Emily at personal and professional crossroads. As her primary love interest Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) chose to reconcile with longtime girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat), she was also being forced to choose whether to stay with the company she moved to Paris for or embark on a new career endeavor.

Season 3 saw her grappling with her career choice alongside her complicated love life problems — all leading up to a very unexpected conclusion.

After Camille returned from Greece where she visited the woman with whom she was having an affair, she accepted a surprise proposal from Gabriel. The pair soon throw a lavish engagement party at her parents' château that suddenly turned into an impromptu wedding. But Camille later declared at the altar that she could not go through with the wedding, citing Gabriel and Emily's lingering feelings for one another as the reason. This moment instantly imploded Emily's current relationship with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who told her he was not a "second choice" and advised her to go after Gabriel.

Emily and Gabriel confess their feelings for one another while talking thereafter, but Gabriel revealed there is one major hurdle in their way: Camille is pregnant.

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo in Emily in Paris. STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Even though Emily's journey in Paris has been a roller coaster, Collins has enjoyed seeing her character's growth across the show's first three seasons

"I love that she's becoming more quietly confident within herself, within her surroundings, within her friend groups, within her job," she said. "She's making decisions. She's sticking to a lane."

The popular, Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated series was renewed through season 4 in January.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 3 of Emily in Paris is now streaming in full on Netflix.