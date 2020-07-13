See Lily Collins in Emily in Paris , New Netflix Romantic Comedy Series from SATC Creator

Lily Collins is taking us on a trip to the City of Love.

Netflix announced on Monday that the new romantic comedy series Emily In Paris from Younger and Sex and the City creator Darren Star will be released exclusively on the streaming service this fall.

The 10-episode, half-hour series — created, written and executive produced by Star — follows Collins, 31, as a young American woman who gets hired at a Parisian marketing firm. Here's the official synopsis: "Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances."

Image zoom CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX © 2020

The series was filmed entirely on location in Paris and throughout France. (Fun fact: Collins made her relationship with writer/director Charlie McDowell Instagram-official during the shoot last year.)

The cast also includes Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City), Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin), Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction) and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Andrew Fleming will also serve as executive producers on the series, which was originally set to premiere on Paramount Network. Collins will serve as producer.