"You might not be 22, but I gotta say – you do act like it sometimes!!!" the actress wrote

Lily Collins Says She Was 'Wrong' About Her Emily In Paris Character's Age

Emily Cooper is désolé.

Lily Collins, who plays the titular role on Netflix's Emily in Paris, admitted on Friday that she had gotten mixed up about her character's age after saying in a recent interview that Emily is actually much younger than herself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Emily looking at me when I get her age wrong," the 31-year-old actress wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing a GIF of her character making a face. "Sorry girl."

"You might not be 22, but I gotta say – you do act like it sometimes!!!" she added.

Image zoom Lily Collins/instagram

In an interview with British Vogue published on Oct. 6, Collins said that she believed Emily was in her early 20s.

"I don’t believe we’ve ever given her a specific 'number' for her age but I believe that she’s pretty fresh out of college. Maybe this is her first year after graduation. I want to say she’s like, 22-ish," the star explained.

"She’s had enough experience at her company in Chicago to have earned the respect of her boss," she said of Emily, who moves last-minute to Paris for work in the pilot episode. "She’s a smart cookie and really innovative – and this is not her first rodeo doing what she does. She’s gone to school for this, and she’s completed internships."

But while Emily may have plenty of work experience, Collins said her character has some catching up to do when it comes to French culture.

Image zoom Emily in Paris CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

"However, she’s not the person who traveled during college," the Unfiltered author shared. "She was really, really focused on her jobs in the Midwest, and I don’t think she’s been abroad."

"Basically, she’s always kind of been a big fish in a small pond – and then suddenly in Paris she’s a fish out of water. If she had gone to a different company in Chicago, she would have been taken seriously – but in Paris, she’s not prepared for the cultural shift that she experiences at Savoir. Her only real experience of Europe is through movies and TV."

Created by Sex and the City's Darren Star, Emily in Paris also stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard.