Lily Collins Defends Her Emily in Paris Character as 'Optimistic, Bright and Bubbly'

Lily Collins knows that her character in Emily in Paris can come off a little strong.

The actress, 32, defended Emily Cooper's personality during a recent interview with Nylon, saying that she admires all of the character's qualities — even the ones that others might think are "annoying."

"A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying," Collins told the magazine.

However, the Love, Rosie star thinks that Emily is actually quite the opposite.

"To have someone be optimistic, bright and bubbly — it's sad to think that people would look and go, 'That's a lot,' " she continued. "They're such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes — she's not infallible."

EMILY IN PARIS Lily Collins in Emily in Paris | Credit: NETFLIX

The first season of Emily in Paris followed the titular heroine's new life as a marketing executive in Paris and the glamorous culture shock of moving from Chicago to the fashion capital.

Last month, Netflix unveiled the first photos for the upcoming second season of Emily in Paris.

In the first look at the new season, which is set to hit the streamer on Dec. 22, fans see Emily continuing to live her best life in France, while also getting a glimpse at some of the fashion moments that the show is known for.

In one still, Emily wears a multi-colored outfit while looking shocked at what she sees on her phone, while she, Mindy (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat) look up at something while standing on a city street in another.

In another image, Emily looks on as love interest and chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) prepares a delicious-looking meal.

Earlier this month, series creator Darren Star confirmed that filming had wrapped for the second season of the Netflix show while chatting with PEOPLE at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS event. There, Star, 60, teased that there is "a lot more" in store for Emily when the second season hits television screens.

"There's a new love interest for [Emily], there's a lot more intrigue at work, in relationships," he explained. "I think she also just gets more immersed in learning French and really struggling with the language in a way she didn't get to do first in the first season, because she's really trying this season."