"You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you," the actress wrote to her father on Instagram over the weekend

Lily Collins Pens Loving Tribute to Dad Phil Collins on His 71st Birthday: 'You Continue to Hug Me Tightly'

Lily Collins is showering dad Phil Collins with love on his birthday.

On Sunday, the Emily in Paris star, 32, penned a touching tribute to her rockstar father and Genesis frontman in honor of his 71st trip around the sun.

Alongside a sweet throwback photo of Lily as a baby sitting atop her dad's shoulders, she lovingly wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday, Dad. I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most."

"We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me. You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you," the actress continued.

"Whether I'm proudly watching you up on stage, laughing at home together playing trivial pursuit, I'm forever grateful for the moments and memories we share. Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself," she added.

"Thank you for inspiring me and supporting the woman I am today. I love you to the moon and back again…" Lily concluded the post.

Charlie McDowell — Lily's husband of less than a year — sent his father-in-law birthday wishes as well in the comments section.

"Love you both! HBD Phil," McDowell, 38, chimed in, while Lily's fellow Emily in Paris costar and real-life BFF Ashley Park commented with a series of red heart emojis.

Earlier this month, Lily recalled some of her earliest childhood memories with her dad while growing up in England.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, she opened up about a time with the royals and her parents, including mom Jill Tavelman.

In the episode, Corden shared a throwback photo of a tot-sized Lily, which showed her being held by her parents while meeting Princess Diana and Prince Charles at a Prince's Trust event in the '90s.

"I have been told that this is what happened," Lily began. "That's my mom and my dad and I, and it's a Prince's Trust event and I'm giving Diana flowers, but the second she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back."

She added with a laugh, "So, as you can imagine, all the air was sucked out of the room. But then again, I was wearing a cute dress, so who's going to really punish me there?"

Lily then shared another memory of the royals, confessing to Corden that she "proceeded to kind of throw something at him, like, throw a toy telephone at his head. Which again, all the air was sucked out of the room."