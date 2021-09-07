The couple, who got engaged last fall, wed in Colorado over the weekend

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell Are Married: 'We Officially Became Each Other's Forever'

The Emily in Paris star, 32, wed her fiancé, 38, over the weekend in Dunton, Colorado, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," she captioned a photo of the couple kissing at the altar. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…"

McDowell also shared the news on Instagram, writing, "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins."

"I'm so excited to be your WIFEY," Collins commented on his post.

Lily Collins Charlie McDowell wedding Credit: Cedar & Pines Photography

Collins and McDowell, the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell, were first linked in 2019. They went Instagram official in August that year, when the actress shared a few snaps of the two in France while she was filming Netflix's Emily in Paris.

She announced their engagement last September on Instagram.

"I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..." she captioned two photos from the proposal.

Collins' ring — a rose-cut diamond with a bezel setting and thin gold band — is one of a kind, according to a representative for Irene Neuwirth, who created the piece.

Two months after their engagement, Collins told Extra that she and McDowell were "totally soaking [it] in" and "celebrating with people that we can, in a way that is safe."