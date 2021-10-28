"It's so nice to be able to finally say that I'm a wife," Lily Collins said after she and Charlie McDowell tied the knot last month in Dunton, Colorado

Lily Collins Says Being a Wife 'Makes Me Feel Very Old' After Marrying Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins is settling into married life with Charlie McDowell after tying the knot last month.

The two-time Golden Globe nominee, 32, opened up about being a wife during a recent interview with Nylon. "It's so nice to be able to finally say that I'm a wife, [but] sometimes it makes me feel very old," Collins said.

She and McDowell, 38, got married in a beautiful outdoor wooded venue at Dunton Hot Springs in Dunton, Colorado, in early September. As they're both of British-American descent, they wanted to include a bit of that heritage in the celebration.

"It was very reminiscent of the rolling hills and forests in England. We're both dual citizens, so it was something that we wanted to lean into," she explained.

Collins managed to plan their entire wedding while filming season 2 of Emily in Paris, on location in the City of Love. "I was in the midst of planning it while shooting the show, nine hours ahead. Finishing filming and then Zooming with people and answering emails," she recounted. "[It] was very exciting and great; it was just all happening at once."

Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell Credit: Lily Collins/Instagram

The couple has since returned from a three-and-a-half-week honeymoon, which included a jaunt to Copenhagen. They first visited during a break from filming, when they fell in love with the Scandinavian destination and "these incredible places that are very eco-friendly and about sustainability, embracing nature, and what is indigenous to the area."

"It was very much an adventure, foodie trip that is atypical of a honeymoon. It was really experience-driven," Collins said of their recent romantic getaway.

Now that they're getting back to work, McDowell is preparing to direct his bride in Gilded Rage, based on the infamous 2015 murder of investment banker Thomas Gilbert Sr. They previously worked together on their upcoming thriller Windfall, about a young couple who arrives at their vacation home to find it's been robbed.

"I was actually surprised that I was able to really separate him as a director and also as fiancé," Collins said of their work/life dynamic. "It was so collaborative and fun to go to work and be trusted by each other, and to also take a break from it when you get home and just kind of watch a show and tune out."