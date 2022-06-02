The Netflix comedy was renewed through season 4 in January

Lily Collins and Ashley Park Confirm Production Has Begun on Emily in Paris Season 3

ASHLEY PARK as MINDY and LILY COLLINS as EMILY in episode 101 of Emily In Paris

ASHLEY PARK as MINDY and LILY COLLINS as EMILY in episode 101 of Emily In Paris

Emily is officially back in Paris!

Lily Collins shared a photo alongside her Emily in Paris costar Ashley Park, confirming that they have returned to France to begin filming the show's third season.

"Reunited in Paris!" wrote Collins, 33. "Let season 3 filming begin!"

Sharing similar photos, Park, 30, wrote: "Those Americans roaming Paris again yayyyyy! @lilyjcollins 🤍 #emilyinparis."

"I spy a tiny Eiffel and two happy lasses," Park wrote alongside the pics on her Instagram Story. "Love you @lilyjcollins, let's do this!"

The production news was also confirmed by the Emily in Paris official Netflix page. On Wednesday, the page shared a photo of Collins' seat and script at the all-cast table read.

"Back at a table together, and it's not for a client meeting or a dinner party," the post read. "Production on season 3 is starting now! 💕."

Park also provided a glimpse at the table read, showing her place card and script beside Collins' own. "Reunited with the fam. Nothing beats getting to do this with sis @lilyjcollins," she captioned the Instagram Story pic.

Centered around Emily Cooper (Collins), the series sees the Chicago marketing executive navigate life in Paris while continuing to lend her expertise to a local firm.

Emily in Paris was greenlit for seasons 3 and 4 in January. The renewal news came shortly after season 2 of the Darren Star-created series premiered in late December.

Season 2 ended with a major cliffhanger for Emily.

She initially chose to extend her year abroad to pursue her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), but she discovered that he reconciled with his ex Camille (Camille Razat). Her former French boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) also offered her a role at a new marketing firm she's starting, which occurred after a major shakeup at their employer, Savoir.

And then there's the matter of new love interest Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who will definitely be providing competition for Gabriel in season 3.

Probably for the best, according to Bravo, who told PEOPLE in April, "Gabriel needs to be alone for a bit. He needs to reflect on what he needs and what he wants."

Collins told PEOPLE last December of all Emily's big ifs: "I myself don't know her choice yet. I keep asking. But whatever choice it is, you know it will be filled with drama, fashion and a lot of fun and romance. I am down for whatever decision comes my way if we get to do it."