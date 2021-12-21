Look Back at Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's Très Sweet Relationship Timeline

We broke down all the details of the couple's love story, including how they met, when they got married, and everything in between

We can feel l'amour between Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell.

Unlike Collins' Emily in Paris character, who's searching for romance in the City of Love, the 32-year-old actress is happily married.

After sparking dating rumors in July 2019, Collins and McDowell made their relationship Instagram official a month later. They eventually got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot a year later.

Similar to Emily in Emily in Paris, who's sure to capture everything on her phone, Collins shares all of her endearing moments with McDowell on social media.

While Collins is well-known for her acting roles, McDowell is a filmmaker who's written and directed a variety of notable works including The One I Love (2014) and The Discovery (2017). He's also directed episodes for a few series such as Silicon Valley and Dear White People.

The creator's most recent projects include Windfall and Gilded Rage, both of which star Collins.

Like Collins, whose father is legendary rocker Phil Collins and mother is actress Jill Tavelman, McDowell's family is in the entertainment industry. His dad is A Clockwork Orange actor Malcolm McDowell and his mom is Oscar-winning actress Mary Steenburgen.

In honor of Collins and McDowell's sweet love story, look back at their relationship timeline through the years.

How did Lily and Charlie meet?

Collins met McDowell on the set of his film, Gilded Rage, in 2019. While the couple proved to have a solid working relationship, it eventually sparked into something more.

The actress revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan, "It was one of those situations where I knew the second I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day. So, it was just a matter of when, really."

After Gilded Rage, the couple worked together again on Windfall. Collins opened up to Vogue Australia about her experience, saying, "I thought it would be harder, I have to say. I thought it would be more stressful to have to work with him, but it honestly was really amazing and freeing."

When did Lily and Charlie go Instagram official?

Collins made her relationship with McDowell Instagram official when she posted a sweet photo of her and her beau on Aug. 20, 2019. The photo showed Collins hugging McDowell from behind with the caption, "Always got your back..."

The location of the post says Paris, France, which leads us to believe they were enjoying the City of Love together while Collins was filming the first season of Emily in Paris.

Collins later revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that McDowell would visit her on set and they would explore the city together.

"He did come out a few times. And we did roam the streets and get lost on the cobblestone alleyways a few times," she said. "I miss that the most. The idea of being in Paris, taking a scooter, going to museums, eating and even taking the Eurostar to London and Bruges … everything is so romantic," she added.

What was Lily and Charlie's first public appearance together?

Collins and McDowell made their first public appearance at the Staples Center for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 13, 2020. Since sitting courtside in L.A., the couple has publicly taken their relationship around the world.

Do Lily and Charlie have kids?

Collins and McDowell don't have any children, but they do share an adorable puppy that graces each of their Instagram accounts. Collins posted a photo on Dec. 18, 2019 of "baby Redford," a dog they rescued from Love Leo Rescue.

In addition to tagging McDowell in the photo, part of her caption read, "It was absolute love at first sight and I know we're going to have so many incredible adventures ahead. Welcome to the family!"

(Did we mention the dog even has his own Instagram? You can follow him at @redforddog!)

When did Lily and Charlie get engaged?

Collins and McDowell announced their engagement on Sept. 25, 2020, in front of a stunning New Mexico setting.

Paired with a carousel of photos (including a close-up of her rose-cut diamond ring), Collins captioned her post, "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..."

McDowell also posted a photo of Collins flashing her rock with a sweet caption that read, "In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you."

When did Lily and Charlie get married?

About one year after announcing their engagement, Collins and McDowell wed on Sept. 4, 2021, in Dunton, Colorado. The couple shared photos of their beautiful, fairytale-looking ceremony along with romantic Instagram captions about each other.

Collins shared a photo of them kissing at the altar, writing, "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…"