Lily Allen Throws Boyfriend David Harbour an At-Home Birthday Party with Her Daughters

Image zoom Lily Allen/Instagram; Inset: Getty Images

Lily Allen made sure boyfriend David Harbour was still able to have a proper birthday party despite being home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the Stranger Things star rang in his 45th birthday with the “Smile” hitmaker and her two daughters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a collage shared on his Instagram, Harbour showed off pictures of his at-home celebration which included colorful decorations, flowers, a homemade birthday cake and cupcakes.

In one of the images, Allen and her girls — Marnie Rose, 7, and Ethel Mary, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper — are seen sitting at the dining table for the party.

“To all the friends and fans that reached out with birthday wishes yesterday, thank you, so happy to have so so so so many people out there tracking my race to being infirm and embarrassingly saggy all over,” Harbour captioned his post.

“And to those that didn’t, you’re heartless jerks,” the actor joked.

RELATED: Stranger Things’ David Harbour Gushes Over ‘Brilliant, Beautiful’ Date Lily Allen at SAG Awards

Harbour teased he was “very happy the supply lines still manage to ship dinosaur toothpicks,” referencing Allen’s adorable cupcakes. “A birthday isn’t the same without an extinct species menagerie atop lush radioactive fluorescent green icing.”

The Black Widow star also tagged Paul Hollywood, celebrity chef on The Great British Baking Show, telling him to “call @lilyallen for baking tips.”

Allen also shared a photo of the cake she made to her Instagram page, giving fans a glimpse of the fruit-filled layers. The three-layer vanilla dessert was frosted with white icing and raspberries with a pink filling. “HBD @dkharbour,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Many of Harbour’s famous friends also sent him well-wishes on social media.

“Happy Birthday, bro!” Daniel Dae Kim commented on Harbour’s post, while Paul Wesley added, “Happy bday.

Harbour’s Stranger Things costar Alec Utgoff wrote, “Happy Birthday mate🎉🥳 Wish you and your loved ones health and weight control! Sincerely, heartless jerk.”

RELATED: Is Lily Allen Engaged to David Harbour? Singer Seen Wearing Ring on Her Left Hand During Outing

Harbour and Allen, who is the sister of Game of Thrones‘ Alfie Allen, were first linked in January 2019, when they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together.

The pair was spotted together again in August while he was filming Black Widow in London, and following his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October when they were photographed heading to the show’s afterparty in New York City.

Later that month, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions for Change Gala in New York City. In November, they sparked engagement rumors after Allen was photographed wearing a ring on her left finger. (Reps for the two didn’t return requests for comment at the time.)

Most recently the two walked the red carpet together at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Harbour previously dated Fantastic Beasts star Alison Sudol. Allen was previously married to Cooper before they split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018.