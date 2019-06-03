Lili Reinhart Warns Fans About People Posing as Uber and Taxi Drivers: 'Trust Your Gut'

Lili Reinhart is issuing an important warning to anyone who uses taxis or ride-share apps.

On Sunday, the Riverdale star tweeted about her experience arriving at an airport to highlight why it’s important to be cautious before getting into someone’s car.

“PSA: I was just ushered to a car by someone posing to be an airport cab/Uber driver. I got to his car and there were absolutely no signs that he was a professional service driver. So I did NOT get into the car,” she said. “Please pay attention and make smart decisions out there.”

“Seriously… please be careful out there,” she urged. “You don’t have to be nice or worry about being rude. Trust your gut. It could save you.”

Safety issues surrounding ride-share vehicles have come to light after a string of tragedies over the years. After the murder of a University of South Carolina college senior who got into a car she mistakenly believed was an Uber in March, the young woman’s parents have been outspoken about their ordeal — and their fight to improve ride-sharing safety, starting with a campaign called #WhatsMyName.

The campaign encourages ride-share passengers to immediately ask their driver to provide the rider’s name before getting in. More information can be found at WhatsMyName.org.

The grieving parents, Marci and Seymour Josephson, are also advocating for front license plates and illuminated signs to be mandated across all ride-share vehicles, as they believe these simple actions could have potentially saved their 21-year-old daughter Samantha’s life.

Uber has introduced an emergency assistance button within its app and says it has over 200 employees dedicated to safety technology.