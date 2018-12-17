Lili Reinhart Says She's Taking a Break from 'Toxic' Twitter: 'There's Hate Everywhere'

Lili Reinhart isn’t going to let internet trolls get the best of her.

The Riverdale actress, 22, announced she’s taking a break from Twitter after experiencing an onslaught of negativity on the social media platform.

“Do people on Twitter ever get tired of being so negative and disrespectful to literally everyone and everything? Are they really that miserable? There’s hate everywhere. But especially on Twitter,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Sunday night. “It’s like a cesspool for evil 15-year-olds who don’t know what the hell they’re talking about and have nothing better to do.”

Reinhart said she was tired of feeling attacked over everything from her job to her relationship. (She’s dating her Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse.)

“Taking a break from that toxic site and the people on it who feel the need to attack me, my cast mates, my relationship and Riverdale,” she wrote.

The actress also issued a warning to her trolls: hating on her won’t make you love yourself.

“Hate to break it to you online trolls: Spreading your hate and overall negativity online won’t make you any less miserable,” she wrote. “K bye.”

Reinhart’s Twitter profile remained activated as of Monday, though her last tweet was posted over 16 hours ago.

Since breaking out as Betty on the hit CW show Riverdale last year, Reinhart has made a point to use her social media platforms to speak out against hate and promote a positive body image.

Reinhart has said she believes that there’s a hypocrisy to body positivity that starts on social media.

“The most-followed people on Instagram are skinny people who have abs, long legs, silky hair and filled-in eyebrows,” she told HarpersBazaar.com for their digital cover in July. “But then people really love when I say, ‘It’s OK to not have a 24-inch waist and it’s OK to have pimples.’ But those same people are praising the people with images of flawless everything. Which side are you on?”