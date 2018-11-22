Meet the Parents! Lili Reinhart Takes Boyfriend Cole Sprouse Home for Thanksgiving

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have hit a major relationship milestone!

For the Thanksgiving holiday, Reinhart, 22, took Sprouse, 26, home to spend time with her family. The Riverdale actress, who plays Betty Cooper in the CW series, shared moments from their trip on her Instagram Stories Wednesday.

In one shot, Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones on Riverdale, can be seen gazing lovingly at one of Reinhart’s dogs on a lawn filled with autumn-colored leaves.

In the next image, Sprouse was photographed with another one of Reinhart’s dogs, who couldn’t resist joining in on the fun.

Reinhart also shared a video of her dog standing by her dad’s side as he cooked eggs and another of her and her goddaughter Adeline making Thanksgiving cookies.

Reinhart and Sprouse first made their romance public when the two walked the Met Gala red carpet together in May.

Since then, the lovebirds have not shied away from raving over each other on social media.

In August, Reinhart shared a sweet tribute to Sprouse on Instagram for his 26th birthday.

“It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure,” she wrote alongside a photo of Sprouse sitting on a wall.

“Happy birthday, my love,” she added.

One month later, for Reinhart’s birthday, Sprouse posted an intimate photo of the actress.

“Both the birthday and the gift,” Sprouse, 26, captioned a topless image of Reinhart, who covers her breasts with her arms and stares into a mirror.

“My little muse, happy birthday my love,” he continued.