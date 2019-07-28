Image zoom Lili Reinhart FlightPhotoAgency

Lili Reinhart is keeping it casual in the wake of her apparent split with Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse.

The actress, 22, was spotted out and about in Vancouver, Canada — which is where the CW series films — days after teasing on Instagram that reports of her breakup with Sprouse may not be the real deal.

Reinhart was seen on Saturday arriving at the airport in acid-wash, high-waisted jeans and a black top, which she accessorized with a black jacket, bag and sunglasses, and a pair of white sneakers.

Reports that she and Sprouse, 26, had called it quits after two years together broke last week, after the pair, who also play love interests on Riverdale, kept their distance from each other at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con party in San Diego on July 20.

She appeared to take the split in stride, cracking a joke on Instagram after she was seated next to Sprouse and costar KJ Apa at the show’s panel the next day.

“Please don’t put me between these two ever again,” she captioned a photo of her and her two costars.

Image zoom Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Still, a source told PEOPLE at the time that the stars’ breakup had long been looming, as things had felt “heavy” in their relationship for some time.

“Their friends didn’t really expect them to last in the long run,” the source said. “At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed. Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They’re both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible.”

Image zoom Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

However, things took a turn on Thursday, when the former couple appeared together on a joint cover of W Magazine.

Both Reinhart and Sprouse shared a photo of the cover on Instagram alongside captions that mocked media coverage of their split and hinted that perhaps their relationship wasn’t actually over.

“BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s—,” Reinhart captioned her post.

Sprouse, meanwhile, wrote: “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”

The W interview took place two months prior to the apparent breakup, and the two stars insisted on speaking to the writer separately.

During her interview, Reinhart discussed the couple’s decision to keep the details of their relationship out of the public eye, saying it was Sprouse’s idea.

Image zoom Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart Lili Reinhart/Instagram

“At first, I didn’t want things private,” the Hustlers actress said. “Now that I’m X amount of years in, I do appreciate the privacy we have, that he’s encouraged me to take. No one knows how long we’ve been together, and no one will until we’re ready to say it. No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It’s really special.”

Sprouse, meanwhile, explained that his desire to keep things private came from a place of wanting to preserve their love.

“Until you go through the paces and the dating stages and know that something is right for you, I don’t think it’s appropriate to bring others in,” he said. “But in all honesty, my own happiness and her happiness come before caring about what people are saying.”

Reinhart also briefly alluded to the possibility of a breakup, admitting it would make working together a bit complicated.

“If and when we break up on the show, I don’t know,” she said. “It’s weird being with an actor. You deal with s— no one has to deal with.”

The pair — who play Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on Riverdale — first sparked dating rumors in May 2017, but did not confirm their relationship until they walked the 2018 Met Gala carpet together.