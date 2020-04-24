Lili Reinhart Speaks Out amid Rumors She Split from Cole Sprouse, Slamming 'Toxic' Social Media Users

Image zoom Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart has a message for those spreading negativity online.

The Riverdale star, 23, spoke out against "toxic" social media users earlier this week, calling them out on both her Twitter and Instagram Stories amid speculation by some fans about the status of her relationship with boyfriend and Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse.

"Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, according to Glamour. "People are a—— for the sake of being a——. Do you not understand karma? It’s fine if you don’t, you’ll understand when it bites your miserable a—."

The actress also reportedly shared on her Instagram: "Dear everyone on social media, Don't put down people for the sake of putting them down. Don't be a f—— asshole. The world doesn't need anymore of that s—."

Her heated words came hot on the heels of Sprouse's open letter to his followers, in which he told fans he will not “tolerate” negative comments and has no intention of changing his role in the public eye regardless of their opinions.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” Sprouse, 27, wrote on his Instagram Stories on Sunday night. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.”

“Choose humanity, stop being 🤡,” he continued.

Though the actor didn’t specify to what he was referring, rumors about his relationship with Reinhart made the rounds on social media over the weekend, with some alleging the actor had cheated on her.

“When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences,” Sprouse wrote in a subsequent post on his Instagram Stories this week. “And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

“So in conclusion — please eat my delectable plump a—,” he continued, joking in conclusion, “(Making me post a g—damn white font insta story like a twice divorced mother of three.)”

Sprouse and Reinhart first sparked dating speculation in May 2017, but did not confirm their romance until they walked the 2018 Met Gala carpet together.

Since then, they have been the subject of many rumors about their relationship, but made their feelings for each other clear last September, with the actor posting a series of PDA-filled photos to mark Reinhart’s 23rd birthday.

He wrote at the time, “Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since?”