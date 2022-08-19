Lili Reinhart Says Actors Aren't Allowed to 'Kiss with Tongue' on CW Shows

Lili Reinhart is spilling some unexpected behind-the-scenes tea.

During an appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress shared an interesting tidbit about filming kissing scenes on Riverdale.

"You can only be so much of an adult on a CW show, because you're not even really allowed to kiss with tongue," said the Look Both Ways star, 25. "That aspect of things are a little different."

Because of this, Reinhart said she is "excited" to portray "more diverse and complicated, messier characters" once The CW drama eventually concludes.

"I have a lot of sort of dramatic, deep roles in my future after Riverdale," Reinhart said. "Definitely roles that you have not seen me in — I'm an adult! I'm an adult woman and I'm going to start playing those more adult roles."

This isn't the first time Reinhart has spoken about shooting kissing scenes on Riverdale. Addressing the matter with Entertainment Tonight in 2017, she said: "I feel like it's very comfortable at this point. I mean, it's The CW you're not going to get too crazy. It's just like kissing and hugging."

"I think we're all so comfortable with one another that it's not even really a thing," she continued, referencing herself and her costars. "If we have a kissing scene, it's fine. We don't really think twice about it. When new characters have to kiss, it's a little different and you're like, 'Oh, OK! What this?'"

Reinhart added, "But it's easy, we're all friends. It would be more nerve-racking if you had to make out with someone that you didn't know. So if by chance we do end up having to kiss each other, it's fine and it doesn't feel weird."

Reinhart has starred as Betty Cooper on Riverdale since 2017. Initially, her character's primary love interest was Jughead Jones, played by her real-life ex Cole Sprouse. But her leading character's romantic interest has since shifted to Archie Andrews, played by KJ Apa.

Previously, Reinhart told Extra in 2020 that it's "inevitable" tat Betty and Archie "have to explore the feelings that they very obviously have for each other." Last month's season 6 finale saw the two characters, whose ship is coined as "Barchie," get engaged.

Riverdale, which premiered on The CW in 2017, is gearing up for its seventh and final season. It's slated to return sometime next year.