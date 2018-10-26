Lili Reinhart Is Doing a Halloween Couple's Costume with a Riverdale Costar (Not Cole Sprouse!)

You don’t need a boyfriend to do a couple’s costume!

Lili Reinhart teased her Halloween costume on Twitter Thursday, and much to Riverdale fans’ surprise and delight, she said it’s going to be a couple’s costume — but not with boyfriend Cole Sprouse.

Reinhart, 22, revealed she plans to dress us with her costar and real-life best friend Camila Mendes, 24.

“Don’t want to get anyone overly excited… but… @CamilaMendes and I have a very special Halloween couples costume this year,” she wrote.

Naturally, fans immediately started speculating what their Halloween look would be, suggesting everything from going as their Riverdale characters to a Lizzie McGuire Movie inspired look to a classic Powerpuff Girls throwback.

Fans also joked that since Reinhart and Mendes are dressing up together, perhaps their respective boyfriends and costars Sprouse and Charles Melton would also go as a pair.

Mendes confirmed her romance with Melton earlier this month with a PDA-filled Instagram post, shared a photo of the two of them locked in an embrace as he kisses her forehead.

“Mine,” she captioned the post.

Mendes plays Veronica Lodge and Melton plays Riverdale High School football captain Reggie Mantle on the show.

The romantic post came after Mendes and Melton, 27, were spotted out several times together, including on a weekend getaway with Sprouse earlier this summer.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on The CW.