Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Is Publishing a Collection of Poems in New Book Swimming Lessons

Soon fans won’t have to scroll through Lili Reinhart‘s Instagram to read her poetry.

Reinhart, 23, is releasing a book of poems called Swimming Lessons this spring. The actress confirmed the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

The book will touch on several themes and experiences from Reinhart’s life including fame, relationships, anxiety, according to The Cut. Each poem will also be accompanied by an illustration.

According to a press release, the poems will be “bite-sized yet profound.”

Swimming Lessons will mark Reinhart’s first venture as an author.

Reinhart, 23, last showed off her creative writing skills in a heartfelt birthday post for boyfriend Cole Sprouse. In honor of her Riverdale costar’s 27th birthday, she shared a “sappy” poem she had written for the occasion.

“I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me,” she wrote alongside a photo of Sprouse. “But I searched and found nothing that did you justice.”

“All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you.”

Aside from Instagram, Reinhart also regularly posts poetry to her personal tumblr page.

Swimming Lessons is on preorder now and will be available May 5, 2020.