What a View! Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Posts New Photo of Rumored Boyfriend Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse know how to find the best scenery.

The 21-year-old Riverdale actress posted an Instagram photo of Cole Sprouse, 26, posing in front of a panorama of beautiful, snow-capped mountains on Monday. In the picture, Sprouse wore boots with dark pants and a button-up shirt, and had a camera hanging around his neck.

Reinhart — who plays Sprouse’s character Jughead Jones’ love interest Betty Cooper on the hit CW series —captioned the photo with the praying hands emoji.

Reinhart and Sprouse are notoriously private about their relationship, even though they often share affectionate photos of each other on social media.

Lili Reinhart/Instagram

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Reinhart explained why she prefers to keep details about her dating life out of the spotlight. “I don’t act to be famous. I just am a performer,” she said, adding “I’m not okay talking about my relationship. I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”

And in an interview with PEOPLE in 2017, Sprouse expressed a similar point of view.

“Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” he said. “I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective.”

Rumors that the pair’s onscreen relationship had moved offscreen first started in May 2017, and picked up speed when they arrived arm-in-arm to the 2018 Met Gala. But the rumored couple kept the PDA to a minimum.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty

While the costars have yet to officially confirm their romance, the actress recently just referred to Sprouse as her “love” on Instagram in honor of his birthday.