"To my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret," Lili Reinhart said

Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Decision to Come Out as Bisexual

Lili Reinhart is speaking her truth and opening up about her decision to come out as bisexual.

Talking with Flaunt magazine, the 23-year-old actress revealed that she felt comfortable coming out after experiencing an abundance of solidarity while marching at a protest alongside the LGBTQ community in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age," she told the publication. "I felt that since I’ve exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention."

Reinhart added, "That’s not something I wanted to deal with. But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret."

The Riverdale star previously shared in an Instagram Story back in June that she would be attending an LGBTQ for Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles that was meant for members of the LGBTQ community who were standing in solidarity with the anti-racism movement.

"Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman," she wrote at the time. "And I will be joining this protest today. Come join."

Image zoom Lili Reinhart's Instagram Story Lili Reinhart/Instagram

Reinhart most recently dated her Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse. PEOPLE previously confirmed that the two, who play love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on The CW show, were broken up.

The pair were first linked back in July 2017 and seemingly split for the first time in July 2019 before they rekindled their romance two months later.

Speaking with the publication, Reinhart also discussed her role as a public figure amid the Black Lives Matter movement. "I felt that I wasn’t doing enough," she said about her activism. "And I felt that it was lame to keep reposting what everyone else is posting so I asked myself: 'Okay, what do I have to offer?'"

RELATED VIDEO: Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Why She Keeps Her 'Sacred' Romantic Life Private