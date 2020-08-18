"It was f— rough, and there's no other way through it than just through it," the Riverdale star said in a recent interview

Lili Reinhart Says Depression Left Her Feeling Like She Was 'Dying': 'I Couldn't See the Light'

Lili Reinhart is opening up about her depression.

The Riverdale star, 23, shared in a recent interview with Refinery29 that her career and mental health has had its ups and downs — and that at one point she felt like she was in a "black tunnel [that] was never going to end."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I couldn't see the light," Reinhart said. "I was like, 'I feel like I'm dying.' It was f— rough, and there's no other way through it than just through it."

The Hustlers actress added that instead of trying to fill the "void" that she felt with outside factors, she faced her pain "head-on."

"I've seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there," Reinhart told Refinery29. "I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my s—. I had to face my own pain head-on."

Reinhart told the outlet that the forced slow-down during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic "has been the first time in four years where I've been able to like stop and process the immense life changes that I've gone through."

"The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, ‘Your body's going through withdrawal from love," the actress, who stars in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video movie Chemical Hearts, continued.

"‘You're used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you're with,’" she explained. "In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, 'Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour,' just so I can feel that fix again."

Image zoom Lili Reinhart George Pimentel/Getty Images

Reinhart later clarified that her remarks were not referencing her breakup with Cole Sprouse.

"Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a 'breakup,'" Reinhart wrote on Twitter. "They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months. Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait."

"I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup," she added. "That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression."

Reinhart has been candid about her mental health in the past as well, telling HarpersBazaar.com in 2018 that depression is "a very real thing, a day-to-day thing, not just you sitting in a dark room alone."

"It’s something that comes in all shapes and colors and all different scenarios, all different types of people," she shared with the magazine. "When I do conventions, and I can meet fans one on one, they tell me, ‘You speaking about mental health has really helped me a lot.’ It’s very surreal."