Lili Reinhart Says She Feels 'Like a Prisoner' Filming Riverdale in Canada During COVID-19

Lili Reinhart is not mincing words discussing her return to Riverdale in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, along with the entire cast and crew of the hit CW series, has recently returned to Vancouver, Canada to finish filming the show's fourth season and begin season 5 after production shut down in March due to the global outbreak.

"We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress," Reinhart, 23, told Nylon magazine in a new interview. "Five months later, we're all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker. I certainly am.”

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the entire Riverdale cast and crew are forced to remain on-set in Vancouver to film until Christmas.

"I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada," she said. "That doesn't feel good. You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f---ed.”

Reinhart, whose new movie, Chemical Hearts, is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video, said she's also frustrated that she cannot take on any new projects until she is able to leave Canada.

”I'm very lucky, but it's like, ‘I need to keep going," she said. "I need to keep going."

Having struggled with depression over the years, Reinhart told Nylon magazine that she "felt very lost" at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life," she shared. "Instead of distracting myself, f---ing random people and doing drugs and drinking my problems away, I chose the harder route, which was to not distract myself. I was like, ‘I'm not doing that. I'm going to go through the next however many months of s---, pure s---, awful, crying every day, but the necessary work.’”

However, the actress said she's found comfort in the form of virtual therapy via WhatsApp.

"If you think about your brain as an attic, there's a corner with a box. It's dusty. You haven't gone in there for a long time," she said. "The box is kind of mysterious. You're not sure what's in there."