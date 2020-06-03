Lili Reinhart Comes Out as 'Proud Bisexual Woman' Ahead of Attending Black Lives Matter Protest

The Riverdale star invited her followers to join her at a "LGBTQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter" protest on Wednesday

Lili Reinhart has come out as bisexual.

The Riverdale star shared the news on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday alongside a flyer with details about the "LGTBQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter" protest being held in West Hollywood, California.

"Although I've never announced it before, I am a proud bisexual woman," she wrote. "And I will be joining this protest today. Come join."

Reinhart, 23, most recently dated her Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse, 27. PEOPLE confirmed last month that the two, who play love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on The CW show, were broken up.

Reinhart's post comes at the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month and amid continued, nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd's death. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck as Floyd said repeatedly he couldn't breathe and pleaded for the officer to stop.

While the officer in question, Derek Chauvin, was previously charged with third-degree murder and third-degree manslaughter charges, his third-degree murder charge was upgraded to second-degree murder on Wednesday.

Formal criminal charges have also been filed in Minnesota against the three other policemen ⁠— Thomas Lane, 37, Tou Thao, 34, and J. Alexander Kueng, 26 ⁠— who were present at the time of George Floyd's May 25 death, according to a warrant reviewed by PEOPLE.

Reinhart has been tweeting in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, writing on Monday, "I don't have all the right words, but I stand by you. #BlackLivesMatter."

"I can't begin to imagine the horror of worrying that you won't be protected by your 'leaders' because of the color of your skin," she said. "I know that white privilege exists and I cpuld [sic] never fully understand what it’s like to be oppressed because of my race."

"I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country," she continued. "We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about 'leader' in elementary school. Our 'leaders' have failed us today."

