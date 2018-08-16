Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's Twitter Accounts Compromised, Hacker Leaks Fake Nude Photo

Lili Reinhart is yet another celebrity to become the target of an online hacker.

On Wednesday, a hacker took control of the 21-year-old Riverdale star’s Twitter and Snapchat and shared a nude photo of a woman, claiming it was Reinhart, multiple outlets reported. The photo was later revealed to be of an adult film star.

“Shouldn’t have talked s— about us, here’s to lili fans found this masterpiece in iCloud,” the hacker tweeted from Reinhart’s account in reference to the image.

Both the image and the tweets were removed shortly after they were posted.

Just two days prior, Reinhart’s boyfriend and Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse’s Twitter was also compromised.

While his particular hacker didn’t share any graphic photos, they did, however, allege that Sprouse, 26, participated in sexual acts while working for Disney.

Reinhart, who still had control of her own Twitter at the time, wrote “Cole’s Twitter has been hacked BTW. F— people who do that, seriously.”

It’s unclear at this time if either of them has regained access to their social media accounts or why they were both targeted.

A representative for stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Interestingly, Sprouse seemingly predicted something like this would happen.

Fans pointed out that Sprouse tweeted, “The point is to establish a strange enough twitter that if someone hacks your s— it would just look like business as usual,” back in April.