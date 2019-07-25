Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Seemingly Deny Breakup: 'None of You Know'

Are Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart still together?

Just days after news broke of the Riverdale costars calling it quits after two years of dating, both seemingly denied the split on Instagram.

Sharing a photo from their new, joint cover of W Magazine, Reinhart mocked media coverage of their relationship.

“BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s—,” she wrote.

Sprouse, 26, posted the same photo, along with a caption expressing a similar sentiment about not believing everything you read.

“UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult,” he wrote.

While the W interview took place two months ago (and the stars insisted on speaking to the writer separately), Reinhart, 22, discussed the couple’s decision to keep the details of the relationship out of the public eye, saying it was Sprouse’s idea.

“At first, I didn’t want things private,” Reinhart said. “Now that I’m X amount of years in, I do appreciate the privacy we have, that he’s encouraged me to take. No one knows how long we’ve been together, and no one will until we’re ready to say it. No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It’s really special.”

Sprouse said he was motivated by his desire to preserve their romance.

“Until you go through the paces and the dating stages and know that something is right for you, I don’t think it’s appropriate to bring others in,” he said. “But in all honesty, my own happiness and her happiness come before caring about what people are saying.”

Reinhart briefly alluded to the possibility of a breakup admitting it would make working together a bit complicated.

“If and when we break up on the show, I don’t know,” she said. “It’s weird being with an actor. You deal with s— no one has to deal with.”

News of Reinhart and Sprouse’s split came Monday after the two were seated next to each other at Riverdale‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel over the weekend.

Image zoom Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Although the costars kept it amicable in front of fans, the two kept their distance from each other at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party on Saturday, with the Betty Cooper actress sticking by her female costars, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch.

On Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE that the actors were keeping things as professional as possible on the Riverdale set.

“At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed,” the source said. “Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They’re both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible.”

The duo is currently filming the fourth season of Riverdale, which will return to The CW this fall.