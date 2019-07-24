Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s Relationship Felt ‘Super Heavy’ Ahead of Split, Says Source

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse may have broken up, but they are keeping things as professional as possible on the Riverdale set.

“Their friends didn’t really expect them to last in the long-run,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed,” the source adds. “Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They’re both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible.”

Reps for Reinhart, 22, and Sprouse, 26, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

News of Bughead’s real-life breakup came earlier this week, after the two were seated next to each other at Riverdale‘s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Although the costars kept it amicable in front of fans, the two reportedly kept their distance from one another at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party on Saturday, with the Betty Cooper actress sticking by the sides of her other costars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch.

Reinhart appears to be taking the split in stride, however, joking on Instagram about being seated next to Sprouse and their costar KJ Apa.

Image zoom Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Split After 2 Years: Reports

“Please don’t put me between these two ever again,” she captioned a photo of the three onscreen BFFs.

Throughout their two-year relationship, both Reinhart and Sprouse have been vocal in their desire to keep their romance private.

“Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” Sprouse told PEOPLE in March of last year.

Image zoom Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Have Split: See Their Sweetest Moments in Photos

“I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective,” he said, adding, “I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know.”

RELATED VIDEO: Red Carpet Official! See Which Stars Confirmed Their Relationships on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Reinhart told Harper’s Bazaar a few months later, “I’m not okay talking about my relationship. I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”

But despite withholding details on their romance, the couple seemingly confirmed their relationship status when they walked the 2018 Met Gala carpet together. The pair also attended this year’s Camp-themed Met Gala together just two months ago and have routinely shared photos of one another on social media.

The duo have been busy filming the fourth season of Riverdale, which will return to The CW this fall.