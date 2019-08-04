Lili Reinhart Dedicates 'Love Poem' to Cole Sprouse for His Birthday After Seemingly Denying Split

Image zoom (L-R) Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lili Reinhart publicly wished Cole Sprouse a happy birthday just over a week after the actress seemingly denied reports of their split.

In honor of her Riverdale costar’s 27th birthday on Sunday, Reinhart shared a “sappy” poem she had written for the occasion.

“I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me,” she wrote alongside a photo of Sprouse. “But I searched and found nothing that did you justice.”

“All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you,” the 22-year-old actress wrote, labeling the message a “sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse.”

Taking a more light-hearted approach to Sprouse’s big day, on her Instagram story, the actress also shared a photograph of Cole and his twin brother Dylan, cropping the image so her Riverdale costar was mostly out of frame.

“Happy birthday baby” she quipped alongside the image.

Last month, reports claimed Reinhart and Sprouse had called it quits after two years together. The pair, who also play love interests on Riverdale, kept their distance from each other at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con party in San Diego on July 20.

Although she appeared to take the split in stride, cracking a joke on Instagram after she was seated next to Sprouse and costar KJ Apa at the show’s panel the next day, a source told PEOPLE at the time that the stars’ breakup had long been looming, as things had felt “heavy” in their relationship for some time.

“Their friends didn’t really expect them to last in the long run,” the source said. “At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed. Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They’re both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible.”

However, things took a turn later that week, when they appeared together on a joint cover of W Magazine.

Both Reinhart and Sprouse shared a photo of the cover on Instagram alongside captions that mocked media coverage of their split and hinted that they were still together.

“BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s—,” Reinhart captioned her post, while Sprouse wrote, “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”

The W Magazine interview took place two months prior to the apparent breakup, and the two stars insisted on speaking to the writer separately.

During the interview, Reinhart briefly alluded to the possibility of a breakup, admitting it would make working together a bit complicated.

“If and when we break up on the show, I don’t know,” she said. “It’s weird being with an actor. You deal with s— no one has to deal with.”

The pair first sparked dating rumors in May 2017 but did not confirm their relationship until they walked the 2018 Met Gala carpet together.