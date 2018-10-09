Lili Reinhart Says She Goes on 'Beautiful and Wonderful' Adventures with Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart is peeling back a tiny inch of the curtain on her relationship with Cole Sprouse.

In a cover interview for Teen Vogue‘s October issue, the Riverdale actress, 22, reveals that she and her costar/boyfriend, 26, go on “adventures” together.

“I like to go on adventures with Cole,” she tells the magazine. “Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I’m like, ‘How did you find this?’ He’s made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It’s escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful.”

As fans know, Reinhart is notoriously private about dating Sprouse.

“I keep my relationship private because it’s just between two people, and that’s the way it should be,” she says. “It’s not like I’m trying to dangle my relationship in front of people’s faces like, ‘You don’t know anything about us.’ It’s just, you don’t need to know. People feel like they’re owed that, and you’re absolutely not owed anything by me.”

The actress also discusses how her newfound stardom has impacted her life, revealing that she misses the pre-fame anonymity.

“I wish I had been able to see Europe before being recognizable because our show is so popular there,” she muses about her trip with to Paris with Sprouse in April. “I was not able to enjoy Paris because of [the paparazzi], and I really wish I had just gone and done my own thing, explored museums, but I couldn’t. It was too overwhelming.”

Reinhart might be uncomfortable revealing too much about the coupling, but Sprouse has been known to share sweet photos of his “muse” on social media. For his girlfriend’s birthday in mid-September, the actor posted an intimate photo of her on Instagram.

“Both the birthday and the gift,” he captioned a topless image of Reinhart, who covered her breasts with her arms as she stared into a mirror.

“My little muse, happy birthday my love,” he added.

In May, the costars walked the Met Gala red carpet together, making their relationship status clearer than ever. Though they hadn’t confirmed that they were dating one another at the time, they posed arm-in-arm for photos.

In a July interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Reinhart declined to address their romance and opened up about why her privacy is sacred, explaining: “I don’t act to be famous. I just am a performer.”

“I’m not okay talking about my relationship,” she added. “I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”