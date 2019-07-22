Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Have Split: See Their Sweetest Moments in Photos

Bye bye "Bughead!" With news that the Riverdale castmates have called off their relationship, look back at their under-the-radar romance in pictures
By Alex Apatoff
July 22, 2019 05:11 PM

1 of 17

Mike Coppola/Getty

Initially just cute costars, people sensed chemistry between them from the beginning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Jack Rowand/The CW

Fans wanted their characters Betty and Jughead to become a couple – hence the portmanteau “Bughead” to describe their relationship. “Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” Cole said.

3 of 17

David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

In March 2018, they hadn’t yet confirmed they were a couple…but some meaningful glances at a Paleyfest panel seemed to invite speculation.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

Glamour Magazine/Youtube

Cole got a giggle out of Lili while taking a Riverdale cast “friendship test” for Glamour in September 2018. He revealed she was “shy at first.”

Advertisement

5 of 17

Cole Sprouse/Instagram. Inset:

Though tight-lipped about their relationship to the press, they were full of PDA on social media. In September 2018 Cole celebrated Lili’s birthday by sharing a topless photo of his “muse.”

6 of 17

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In May 2018, the couple made their Met Gala debut, seemingly confirming the rumors of their relationship.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lili did the universal pose for “this is my man” in front of the paparazzi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

And Cole kept a protective arm around her at the Met Gala afterparty that night.

Advertisement

9 of 17

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Though they still were keeping things under wraps, they sat together at the Teen Choice Awards in August 2018.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

Lili Reinhart/Instagram; Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Cole wasn’t the only one posting topless pictures of his significant other – Lili shared this sultry shirtless shot in October 2018.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

Lili Reinhart/Instagram

On Valentine’s Day in 2019, Lili shared this shot with the caption “You make me happy.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

At Cole’s movie premiere in March 2019, the couple looked super in love.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for CBS Films

Lili played proud girlfriend at the premiere of Cole’s film Five Feet Apart.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

Theo Wargo/WireImage

The couple hammed it up on the Met Gala red carpet in 2019 …

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

BFA

…and kept it going once they were away from the walls of cameras.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Days before news broke of their split, the couple cracked up at a Comic-Con panel for Riverdale.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.