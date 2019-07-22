Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Have Split: See Their Sweetest Moments in Photos

Initially just cute costars, people sensed chemistry between them from the beginning.
Fans wanted their characters Betty and Jughead to become a couple – hence the portmanteau “Bughead” to describe their relationship. “Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” Cole said.
In March 2018, they hadn’t yet confirmed they were a couple…but some meaningful glances at a Paleyfest panel seemed to invite speculation.
Cole got a giggle out of Lili while taking a Riverdale cast “friendship test” for Glamour in September 2018. He revealed she was “shy at first.”
Though tight-lipped about their relationship to the press, they were full of PDA on social media. In September 2018 Cole celebrated Lili’s birthday by sharing a topless photo of his “muse.”
In May 2018, the couple made their Met Gala debut, seemingly confirming the rumors of their relationship.
Lili did the universal pose for “this is my man” in front of the paparazzi.
And Cole kept a protective arm around her at the Met Gala afterparty that night.
Though they still were keeping things under wraps, they sat together at the Teen Choice Awards in August 2018.
Cole wasn’t the only one posting topless pictures of his significant other – Lili shared this sultry shirtless shot in October 2018.
On Valentine’s Day in 2019, Lili shared this shot with the caption “You make me happy.”
At Cole’s movie premiere in March 2019, the couple looked super in love.
Lili played proud girlfriend at the premiere of Cole’s film Five Feet Apart.
The couple hammed it up on the Met Gala red carpet in 2019 …
…and kept it going once they were away from the walls of cameras.
Days before news broke of their split, the couple cracked up at a Comic-Con panel for Riverdale.