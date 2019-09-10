Lili Reinhart Calls Cole Sprouse Her ‘Boyfriend’ Months After Denying Split

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Bughead forever?

In a new interview with Coveteur, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart seems to again confirm that she and costar Cole Sprouse are together — almost two months after first reports that the couple had split started to circulate.

Reps for both stars did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

In the interview, Reinhart, 22, refers to Sprouse, 27, as her “boyfriend,” and reveals that they are planning a couples Halloween costume.

“I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween,” she told the outlet. “I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don’t want to spoil it if it’s not going to happen, but it’s a TV duo.”

Reinhart then joked that while she may be good at special effects makeup, she would be sticking to the basics this year.

“No special effects this year, but maybe a wig,” she added.

In July, news of Bughead’s breakup first broke after the two were seated next to each other at Riverdale‘s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Although the costars — who play love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the CW’s soapy twist on the Archie comics — kept it amicable in front of fans, the two reportedly kept their distance from one another at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party with the actress sticking by the sides of her other costars, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch.

Image zoom Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

A source, however, told PEOPLE that the stars’ friends had been expecting the split, saying their relationship “felt super heavy” leading up to its end.

“Their friends didn’t really expect them to last in the long-run,” the source told PEOPLE in July.

“At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed,” the insider added. “Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They’re both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible.”

The actors first sparked romance rumors in May 2017, when Sprouse shared a dreamy photo he took of Reinhart lounging in a flower field on Instagram. Throughout their two-year relationship, both Reinhart and Sprouse have been adamant in their desire to keep their love-life private.

“Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” Sprouse told PEOPLE in March of last year.

“I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective,” he said, adding, “I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know.”

A few months later, Reinhart echoed Sprouse when she told Harper’s Bazaar, “I’m not okay talking about my relationship. I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”

Despite deciding to stay mum about their relationship, the couple has often shared photos of one another on social media. They also seemingly confirmed their relationship status when they walked side by side at the 2018 Met Gala and attended this year’s Camp-themed Met Gala together in May.

Since then, the duo has been busy filming the fourth season of Riverdale, which will return to The CW this fall. Reinhart also stars in Hustlers, which hits theaters Thursday, Sept. 13