Lili Reinhart Claps Back at Bullies Saying She's Not 'Curvy' or 'Skinny Enough' to 'Feel Insecure'

Lili Reinhart is opening up about her struggles with body dysmorphic disorder — and the rude responses she’s hearing from some people online.

“Feeling really disheartened by the fact that so many people are saying ‘you’re skinny so shut up about embrscing [sic] your body.’ As if my body dysmorphia is irrelevant because of how I look to some people. I’m either not curvy enough or not skinny enough to feel insure,” the Riverdale star, 21, wrote on Twitter.

“Mental illness gets worse when people say that you don’t have a right to feel the way you do,” she continued in a separate Tweet. “Do not encourage this behavior. It is destructive. More destructive than you’ll ever realize. You may not understand someone’s insecurity – but respect it.”

Her comments came just days after she wrote on social media: “Telling someone they don’t deserve to feel insecure because their body is ‘fine’ or ‘just like’ whomever.. is wrong. That’s part of the problem. That’s part of body shaming.”

Reinhart has spoken extensively about body positivity in the past, calling out Cosmopolian‘s Philippines edition for slimming down photos of her and costar Camila Mendes in March and slamming the hurtful pregnancy rumors that emerged after some “unflattering” photos of herself popped up in May.

The actress also believes that there’s a hypocrisy surrounding body positivity that starts on social media.

“The most-followed people on Instagram are skinny people who have abs, long legs, silky hair and filled-in eyebrows,” she recently told HarpersBazaar.com. “But then people really love when I say, ‘It’s OK to not have a 24-inch waist and it’s OK to have pimples.’ But those same people are praising the people with images of flawless everything. Which side are you on?”

Reinhart also told the outlet that her own self-esteem issues started when she was 16, and her metabolism started to slow down. “It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to be a little skinny teenager forever,” she remarked.

Additionally, the actress — who was diagnosed with depression at age 14 — also makes a point of talking openly about her mental health, having previously revealed that booking her role on Riverdale ended “the worst depression I had ever experienced.”

“Let’s talk about [depression] like it actually is,” she said to HarpersBazaar.com. “It’s a very real thing, a day-to-day thing, not just you sitting in a dark room alone. It’s something that comes in all shapes and colors and all different scenarios, all different types of people.”

“When I do conventions, and I can meet fans one on one, they tell me, ‘You speaking about mental health has really helped me a lot.’ It’s very surreal,” she added.