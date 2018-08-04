Lili Reinhart Pens a Sweet Birthday Message to Her 'Love' Cole Sprouse: 'I'm So Thankful'

Lili Reinhart isn’t hiding her affection for Cole Sprouse on his special day.

Although Reinhart has made it clear she’s not willing to speak about her offscreen relationship with her Riverdale costar — she recently told Harper’s Bazaar that she wasn’t “going to talk about my love story” — the actress made a very public declaration of her love for Sprouse in honor of his 26th birthday on Saturday.

“It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure,” she wrote alongside a photo of Sprouse sitting on a wall.

“Happy birthday, my love,” she added.

Reinhart also went on to send Sprouse a significantly less sentimental message on Twitter, as she acknowledged the fact that the actor shares his birthday with another celebrity: Meghan Markle.

“Happy birthday to the princess, and also to Meghan Markle,” the 21-year-old actress wrote alongside a snapshot of the birthday twins.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Jamie McCarthy/Getty

RELATED: Lili Reinhart on Why She’s ‘Not Okay’ Talking About Relationship with Cole Sprouse

Sprouse and Reinhart have kept mum on their relationship since dating rumors started swirling in May 2017. Though they have yet to officially confirm they’re dating, they posed arm-in-arm on the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala in May.

Additionally, the pair have shared multiple photos of each other on social media. Last month, Reinhart even captioned a photo of the pair posing with fellow Riverdale costar Casey Cott: “loves.”

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Jamie McCarthy/Getty

RELATED: Riverdale Costars Lili Reinhardt and Cole Sprouse Caught Kissing for the First Time — in Paris!

Opening up about their decision to stay private, Sprouse told PEOPLE last year, “Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together.”

“I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective,” he added.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

“Because whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry,” the actor went on to explain. “So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lili Reinhart Responds to Pregnancy Rumors: I ‘Will Never Apologize’ for ‘My Body’

In her interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Reinhart also added that she considers her privacy sacred, explaining, “I don’t act to be famous. I just am a performer.”

“I’m not okay talking about my relationship,” she added. “I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”