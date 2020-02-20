Lili Reinhart Believes Luke Perry's Spirit Visited Her: 'He's Smiling Brightly on the Other Side'

Lili Reinhart thinks her late Riverdale costar Luke Perry is still with her in spirit.

On Wednesday, the actress, 23, shared with her Twitter followers about a dream she had involving Perry, who passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 52. Recalling her dream in a tweet, Reinhart told fans that she believes she was visited by the actor’s spirit that night.

“I had a dream last night that I saw Luke… and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him,” she wrote. “Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side ✨.”

Reinhart plays Betty Cooper on the popular CW series, the friend and neighbor of KJ Apa‘s Archie Andrews. Perry appeared on the show as Archie’s dad Fred Andrews.

Image zoom Lili Reinhart's tweet

RELATED: Riverdale Pays Tribute to Luke Perry in First Episode Following His Sudden Death

Perry suffered a stroke last February, and a source told PEOPLE he never regained consciousness.

Last March, Reinhart shared a moving message to her Instagram Stories hours after the news of Perry’s passing.

“When someone you love, gets taken from you. And the small circumferences surrounding you is stuck. Frozen in a moment. Of loss. And shock. Yet the people passing you are moving at full speed,” she wrote at the time. “Did they not feel the earth shake? Or slow? Can they hear the thoughts screaming in my head? His name. His face. Memories. Flashes. Of a friend. A lost friend.”

She continued, “We always expect the earth to stand still. For the universe to grieve the loved ones we have lost, along with us. But it keeps moving. Maybe as a sign that we should too. The movement of strangers, like a wave taking us with them.”

Image zoom Lili Reinhart and Luke Perry Lili Reinhart/Instagram

Reinhart concluded her emotional note by admitting that in grieving, it was “too hard to give anything.”

“So we ebb and flow with the passage of others, coasting off their energy and conserving our own. Because it’s too hard to give anything right now. To anyone. Except for him,” she shared. “The one we’ve lost. And I pray that he’s silently moving in tandem with us. Guiding us through the waves even when we can’t swim.”

The star also shared her grief on Twitter, writing, “I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us.”

RELATED: Inside Luke Perry’s Private Life: From Beverly Hills, 90210 Heartthrob to ‘Hands-on’ Father

In October, Reinhart paid tribute to Perry when the fourth season of Riverdale premiered.

“Tonight’s episode, and all episodes for the rest of our run, are for Luke,” she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Perry and the rest of the cast.

“We love, honor, and cherish his memory every single day,” she continued. “I only wish he were here to see how many lives he touched with happiness and laughter. I know he’s watching from above. We love you, Luke.“