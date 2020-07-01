Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Using Topless Photo to Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor: 'I Made a Mistake'

"I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive," Lili Reinhart said

Lili Reinhart is apologizing for posting a "tone deaf" topless photo to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

On Tuesday, the Riverdale star, 23, apologized on Twitter for sharing an Instagram photo of herself the day prior while drawing attention in the caption to Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police officers inside her home on March 13 during a botched "no-knock" search warrant.

"Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor's murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice," Reinhart's Instagram caption read, according to BuzzFeed News.

After Reinhart received criticism for the post — which she has since deleted — she apologized on Twitter the next day and admitted her caption was "tone deaf."

"I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me," the actress wrote. "I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended."

"I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better," she added. "But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive."

Numerous stars, Reinhart included, have been advocating on social media for charges to be brought against the three Louisville officers who were involved in Taylor's murder.

Brett Hankison, one of the three officers, was recently fired, while the other two, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, have been placed on administrative leave.

None of the three officers have been charged for Taylor's murder.

Last week, a rally took place at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, calling for justice for Taylor. Among those in attendance were actress Jada Pinkett Smith and her children Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19.

Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, stood beside Pinkett Smith, 48, as the actress addressed the crowds.

"It's my pleasure to stand here next to this woman and to stand here with you," Pinkett Smith told protesters at the rally. "One thing I want you to know [is] that it does not go unseen that the revolution and the fight stands on your shoulders."

She continued: "Now, Tamika can't get out there today to shake all of your hands for your love and for your courage, but I want you to know that we want to say thank you, because it is you standing out here that's gonna keep shining a light on Breonna's name."

Jennifer Lawrence has also spoken out about Taylor's death, officially joining Twitter and publicly calling on Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take action against the officers involved in Taylor's death.

"As a Louisvillian, as a human being, I cannot be silent," the Kentucky native tweeted last month."I join all those who are speaking out against this grave injustice, calling upon Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action to hold those responsible for her death accountable."

"Mr. Cameron, the longer you wait to bring criminal charges against officers Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankinson, the more trust erodes," the actress continued. "I urge you to commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers, and address the LMPD's insufficient response to Breonna Taylor's murder."

"We must not allow the erasure of Black women to continue in America," Lawrence added. "As many activists and leaders have been imploring for years: #SayHerName."

