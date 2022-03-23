Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Joke About Previously Dating Their Riverdale Costars

Riverdale actors Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes made fun of themselves for dating their costars Cole Sprouse and Charles Melton

Actress Camila Mendes (L) and Lili Reinhart arrive for the press line of "Riverdale" at Comic Con in San Diego, July 21, 2018.

Actress Camila Mendes (L) and Lili Reinhart arrive for the press line of "Riverdale" at Comic Con in San Diego, July 21, 2018.

Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes aren't afraid to make themselves the butt of the joke.

In a video posted to the pair's shared TikTok account with Madelaine Petsch, the two Riverdale stars used the trending Reading Rainbow meme to poke fun at their respective dating histories.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As the pair's faces appeared to be purposely puzzled throughout, a caption over the clip read: "Us trying to figure out how to date people we don't work with" — a nod to their past respective romances with costars Cole Sprouse and Charles Melton.

Fans commenting beneath the post supported Reinhart and Mendes' hilarious TikTok. "LOVE THE SELF AWARENESS LMAO," one user wrote as another person commented, "You did not call yourselves out like this 😂😂."

A third user said, "Everyone you work with is so hot though 😭 must be hard."

"Wish more celebrities could take themselves less seriously like this," a fourth person replied as another individual said, "You win this trend."

Reinhart, 25, previously dated Sprouse off and on before splitting for good in early 2020. But the pair — who previously played love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones — didn't publicly reveal they had broken up until that August.

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March," Sprouse, 29, wrote on Instagram then. "What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love."

He continued, "I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."

Reinhart has also addressed the breakup in an interview with Refinery29 in August 2020. At the time, she had opened up about her experience with depression amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, 'Your body's going through withdrawal from love,'" she previously said. "You're used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you're with. In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, 'Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour,' just so I can feel that fix again."

Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and K.J. Apa attend the "Riverdale" Photo Call during 2019 Comic-Con International at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2019 Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

As for Mendes, the 27-year-old actress began seeing Melton in 2018 — the two previously playing love interests Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle on the CW hit. After a year of dating, it was announced in December 2019 that the pair were reportedly taking a break.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.