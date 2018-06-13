Lifetime Reunites One Tree Hill Cast in New Holiday Movie

It’s the reunion One Tree Hill fans have been waiting for — sort of!

Former OTH stars Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer), Danneel Ackles (Rachel Gatina), Robert Buckley (Clay Evans) and Antwon Tanner (Antwon “Skills” Taylor) will star in Lifetime’s The Christmas Contract, set to debut later this year as part of the network’s annual It’s A Wonderful Lifetime holiday lineup, PEOPLE confirms.

On Monday, the former OTH stars sent fans into a frenzy after they shared (now deleted) photos on Twitter from the set of what Tanner called a “new project.”

“On set working with some oldies but goodies,” he wrote.

The movie will feature Jordan Ladd (Cabin Fever), Cheryl Ladd (Charlie’s Angels), Bruce Boxleitner (Tron), Jason London (Dazed and Confused), Hunter Burke (Claws), Teri Wyble (The Walking Dead), and Ritchie Montgomery (Baskets) — plus a special musical appearance from OTH star Tyler Hilton.

Everett Collection

The story will follow Burton’s character Jolie as she travels home to Louisiana for Christmas shortly after her devastating breakup with boyfriend, Foster, who is from the same small town. While Jolie struggles with the idea of her former love bringing a new girl home for the holidays, she leans on her friends and flaky brother (Robert Buckley) for support.

In 2016, Burton, Chad Michael Murray, Bethany Joy Lenz and more of the original stars of the popular drama gathered together for the first-ever insideOTH convention in fictional Tree Hill, aka Wilmington, North Carolina.

Only a few members of the original gang were missing – notably Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis), James Lafferty (Nathan Scott) and Stephen Colletti (Chase Adams).

One Tree Hill aired for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012.