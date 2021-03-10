Singles Get a Chance at Love in New Lifetime Spinoff Married at First Sight: Unmatchables
The upcoming series works to match 16 applicants from previous seasons of Married at First Sight
A Married at First Sight spinoff is coming to Lifetime.
PEOPLE can exclusively announce the upcoming series, Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, in which a handful of past applicants from the hit show will get a chance at love.
Unmatchables works to match 16 applicants from previous seasons of Married at First Sight and unlock their relationship potential with the help of Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles.
And from one man who has ghosted 15 people to a woman who doesn't know how to kiss, the experts have their work cut out for them.
"They weren't ready to be married at first sight — but are they ready for love?" begins a voiceover in the trailer. "Now, the experts face their greatest challenge yet."
Each self-contained episode will follow one of eight potential new couples from Atlanta as they get a lifestyle overhaul to help make them marriage material.
After undergoing both a physical and personal transformation, each episode will end with the singles being set up on a date to find out if love is in the air — and if they can ultimately get out their own way on their romantic journeys.
Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) and Married at First Sight: Unmatchables premieres April 21 at 10 p.m. ET, both on Lifetime.
