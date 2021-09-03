The "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" first look clip will air during Monday's Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace — but you can see it here now

Reba McEntire, Jana Kramer and Bunch of Bradys Turn Up in Lifetime's First Holiday Movie Teaser

In case you didn't already know, there really are four seasons: winter, spring, summer and holiday movies. Seeing as it's nearly Labor Day, that last one is right around the bend.

And Lifetime is wasting no time getting us excited about it. During Monday night's premiere of Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, they'll be airing a first-look teaser at this year's slate of "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" Christmas and holiday movies. But no need to wait for that: We've got the clip exclusively right here.

Let's just say the stars won't only be atop the tree this year.

Lifetime Xmas teaser Credit: Lifetime

And, as a woman singing points out, we see "Melissa [Joan Hart] on horseback" for Mistletoe in Montana, "Tia [Mowry] sings with Smokey [Robinson]" for Miracle in Motor City and "one little Rowland" — as in Kelly Rowland, rubbing a baby bump, in Merry Liddle Christmas Baby.

In another sweet tease, Mario Lopez dances alongside his daughter Gia as part of Holiday in Santa Fe. (Yep! They're starring together.)

Also spotted: Marie Osmond in A Fiancé for Christmas, Roselyn Sanchez in An Ice Wine Christmas and Jana Kramer and Ryan McPartlin in The Holiday Fix Up.

With all that joy and mistletoe, it's almost hard to be sad that summer is coming to a close. The "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" holiday movies are coming soon.