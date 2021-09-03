Reba McEntire, Jana Kramer and Bunch of Bradys Turn Up in Lifetime's First Holiday Movie Teaser
The "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" first look clip will air during Monday's Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace — but you can see it here now
In case you didn't already know, there really are four seasons: winter, spring, summer and holiday movies. Seeing as it's nearly Labor Day, that last one is right around the bend.
And Lifetime is wasting no time getting us excited about it. During Monday night's premiere of Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, they'll be airing a first-look teaser at this year's slate of "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" Christmas and holiday movies. But no need to wait for that: We've got the clip exclusively right here.
Let's just say the stars won't only be atop the tree this year.
Reba McEntire "gets this Christmas Snow Ball rolling" in a sparkly green dress as part of Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune. Then High School Musical players Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman come together once again for A Christmas Dance Reunion, and AnnaLynne McCord applauds from Dancing Through the Snow.
RELATED: Lifetime to Reunite Casts from The Brady Bunch and High School Musical for 2 New Holiday Films
Then come the Bradys! Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen from the original Brady Bunch pop up alongside Haylie Duff, Aaron O'Connell, Beth Broderick and Brady Bunch movie star Jennifer Elise Cox, all for Blending Christmas, directed by Marla Sokoloff.
RELATED: Patrick Duffy Explains the Appeal of Lifetime Christmas Movies — 'Love Always Wins at the End'
And, as a woman singing points out, we see "Melissa [Joan Hart] on horseback" for Mistletoe in Montana, "Tia [Mowry] sings with Smokey [Robinson]" for Miracle in Motor City and "one little Rowland" — as in Kelly Rowland, rubbing a baby bump, in Merry Liddle Christmas Baby.
In another sweet tease, Mario Lopez dances alongside his daughter Gia as part of Holiday in Santa Fe. (Yep! They're starring together.)
Also spotted: Marie Osmond in A Fiancé for Christmas, Roselyn Sanchez in An Ice Wine Christmas and Jana Kramer and Ryan McPartlin in The Holiday Fix Up.
With all that joy and mistletoe, it's almost hard to be sad that summer is coming to a close. The "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" holiday movies are coming soon.
In the meantime, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime, preceded by a marathon of the network's previous royals movies, which are also available to stream on the Lifetime Movie Club app.
- Reba McEntire, Jana Kramer and Bunch of Bradys Turn Up in Lifetime's First Holiday Movie Teaser
- Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Split: 'Our Current Paths Have Taken Us in Opposite Directions'
- The D'Amelio Show: Dixie Opens Up About the 'Pressure' of Dating Noah Beck in the Spotlight
- Whitney Way Thore Worries She's Not 'on the Same Page' with Her French Boyfriend in Exclusive Clip