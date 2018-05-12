17 Priceless Quotes from Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance

It’s finally here! No, not the royal wedding — the Lifetime movie about the royal couple!

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance premieres Sunday and features key moments throughout Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s courtship. With Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley stepping into the lead roles, the TV movie captures the couple’s blind date, their romantic trip to Botswana, and, of course, that fateful, cozy chicken dinner where they were formally engaged. In between, they interact with their families — yep, Will and Kate are there too — and battle the relentless paparazzi and tabloids.

Much like Lifetime’s William & Kate movie, which aired the year of their wedding and starred Grey’s Anatomy‘s Camilla Luddington and Grimm‘s Nico Evers-Swindell, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance features some unforgettable moments we haven’t seen (and quite possibly never really happened) and some truly choice dialogue.

Lifetime

Here, we’ve broken down the 17 t-shirt worthy lines from the film.

Harry: “Aren’t you bored of being perfect yet?

Will: “It’s not me that’s perfect; it’s Kate. I just shove her out there and she makes me look good.”

Harry: “Is she hot?”

Violet, Harry and Meghan’s matchmaker: “Put it this way, ginger boy. If you weren’t a prince, you wouldn’t have a shot.”

Meghan, to Harry: “I’m gonna actually need you to hold off on the compliments until you apologize for being 40 minutes late.”

Meghan: “I actually wanted to be the first bi-racial female President of the United States of America but then I ended up as a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal.”

Harry, stating the facts: “Best blind date ever.”

Doria Radlan, Meghan’s mother, after hearing about that first date: “Did you give the milk away for free?”

Meghan, in Botswana: “This is a lot better than the Jungle Cruise at Disneyland.”

Lifetime

Will: “Kate and I binge-watched Suits over the weekend. I love that phrase, binge-watched.”

Kate: “She makes Wallace Simpson look like Dame Judi Dench.”

Meghan: “I was in Botswana with Prince Harry.”

Neal, her hairstylist: “Michael Jackson’s son?!”

Kate: “We all have to live by the same rules. If she’s your girl, she can’t have opinions.”

Will: “At least not in public. In private, you have a lot of opinions, darling.”

Charles: “Yes, yes, she certainly does.”

Meghan, reacting to Harry’s public statement about her safety: “I’m a grown ass woman living in a real modern world and not some fragile wench up in an ivory tower. My tower ain’t ivory, dude!”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Kate, to Meghan: “Us commoners have to stick together.”

Kate, to Meghan: “Let’s face it, my most important contribution to this country is my reproductive ability. It’s bizarre.”

Harry, after Meghan tries to get him to open up about Diana: “You’re an actress, not my damn therapist! I know all about those!”

Queen Elizabeth: “I’m told you are an actress… Are you involved with that program The Crown?”

Meghan: “No, Ma’am.”

Queen Elizabeth: “Oh good. Then I won’t have to throw you in the tower.”

Queen Elizabeth, still talking about Netflix’s The Crown: “Not sure why they have to make it while one’s still alive.”

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.