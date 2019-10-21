Tune In: Christmas Reservations' Melissa Joan Hart and Lifetime Kick Off the Holiday Season with a Festive Facebook Live

Image zoom

As the weather starts to cool down, it’s the perfect time to warm up with some hot cocoa by the fire, a festive onesie and a classic Christmas movie (or two, or 30 … ) — and Lifetime has got you covered. The network’s annual “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday programming event kicks off on Oct. 25 and continues through Dec. 25, airing 24/7 holiday movies all season long. This year, the network will present 30 original movies, breaking last year’s record of 23.

Cozy up to the holiday season with Christmas Reservations, starring Melissa Joan Hart, which premieres on Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Image zoom Courtesy of A+E Networks

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alumna plays Holly, the event coordinator at Treeline Ski Resort, who reconnects with her widowed college sweetheart (Desperate Housewives‘ Ricardo Chavira) when he arrives at the resort with his two kids.

Can’t wait to get your fix? Tune in on Tuesday, Oct. 22, for a festive Facebook Live with Hart and Lifetime, hosted by PEOPLE’s Melody Chiu, at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.