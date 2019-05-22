Watch the Explosive Trailer for Lifetime’s Casteel Family Movies Based on V.C. Andrews' Books

It’s here!

In an exclusive first trailer of Lifetime’s Casteel Family Movie Series, V.C. Andrews’ book series comes to life with five films, including Heaven, Dark Angel, Fallen Hearts, Gates of Paradise, and Web of Dreams. And, boy, are they intense.

In the trailer, Heaven Leigh Casteel (Annalise Basso) tries to navigate her new life in Heaven after her selfish father Luke sells her and her four siblings to different families. “They’re horrible, demented people,” Heaven says of her new “family,” Luke’s deranged ex-lover, Kitty (Julie Benz) and her husband, Cal (Chris McNally).

Dark Angel picks up directly after Heaven finds a new life with her estranged (but, wealthy) grandmother and grandfather, Jillian (Kelly Rutherford) and Tony Tatterton (Jason Priestley).

As Heaven reaches out for love and desperately tries to reunite with her siblings, she is slowly ensnared in a sinister web of cruel deceits.

Image zoom Lifetime’s Casteel Family Movie Series A&E Networks/Lifetime

Based on the third book, Fallen Hearts follows Heaven, now happily married and ready to settle back in her hometown. As her grandfather attempts to persuade Heaven to live amongst the wealthy and privileged, she can’t seem to escape her past.

The four film, Gates of Paradise, takes a turn for the worse when Heaven’s daughter Annie (Lizzie Boys) finds herself orphaned and crippled and in desperate search of her half-brother, Luke. Without Luke’s guidance, she becomes lost and forced into submission by Nurse Broadfield (Daphne Zuniga).

The fifth and final film, Web of Dreams, provides answers and unlocks the mysteries of the family.

Image zoom Jason Priestley as Tony Tatterton Cate Cameron/A & E Networks

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look, Priestley is unrecognizable as his character, Tony Tatterton, with grey hair and wrinkles.

The first movie, Heaven, will premiere July 27. Priestley will appear in Dark Angel (Aug. 3), Fallen Hearts (Aug. 10) and Gates of Paradise (Aug. 17), and the series will wrap with Web of Dreams (Aug. 24).