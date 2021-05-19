Lifetime will also air some of its most popular holiday movies this summer

Lifetime to Reunite Casts from The Brady Bunch and High School Musical for Two New Holiday Films

It's never too early to kick off the holiday season — just ask Lifetime!

On Wednesday, the network announced two new films set to debut during the "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" movie slate later this year. The movies will reunite cast members from The Brady Bunch and the High School Musical franchise.

Former Brady Bunch stars Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Jennifer Elise Cox and Robbie Rist will team up for Blending Christmas. The film, directed by Marla Sokoloff, also stars Haylie Duff, Aaron O'Connell, Beth Broderick, Telma Hopkins and Greg Evigan.

"The holiday season is in full swing when Emma (Duff) learns that the resort where she used to spend Christmases with her family is being redeveloped. Her boyfriend Liam (O'Connell), hatches a plan to bring her to the resort one last time to propose! He secretly invites both their families to join them and Emma is delighted when she arrives to find the whole family bunch there," a description for the movie reads.

Lifetime also teased the "drama" to come in Blending Christmas as the two families end up "bickering over every detail" once they arrive at the resort. The tension even leads Emma and Liam to begin questioning their own relationship.

A Christmas Dance Reunion, meanwhile, will see High School Musical alums Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman come together again on the small screen. Bleu, 32, and Coleman, 40, played love interests Chad Danforth and Taylor McKessie, respectively, in the mid 2000s franchise. Now, in their upcoming Lifetime film, the pair are starring as former childhood dance partners.

"Successful attorney Lucy Mortimer (Coleman), along with her mother Virginia (Kim Roberts), return to the Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel's final Christmas season before the resort closes its doors permanently. Once there, Lucy is reunited with the owner's nephew and her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Bleu)," Lifetime's description reads.

Even though the resort halted most holiday events after falling on hard times, Coleman's character continues to take charge in recreating the venue's Christmas traditions, including the Christmas dance. Lucy, in turn, is faced with choosing whether or not she's "willing to take a risk on love and partner up once more with Barrett for what could be the last Christmas Dance."

Not only will Lifetime fans get to see two memorable casts reunite in the coming months, but the network also announced the "It's a Wonderful Lifetime: Summer of Santas" special.

Throughout the month of July, Lifetime will air some of its most popular holiday movies that can be viewed through video on demand, Lifetime's YouTube channel and the Lifetime Movie Club app.

That same month, there will also be a special I Love A Lifetime Movie podcast episode, which will be dedicated The Christmas Setup. Star Fran Drescher will appear as a special guest.