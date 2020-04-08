Lifetime Announces Self-Taped Married at First Sight Spinoff Couples' Cam

Married at First Sight is taking reality television to a whole new level.

Lifetime announced a new spinoff series of the hit reality show, Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, on Wednesday. The new, self-shot series will give fans their closest look yet at the lives of some of the franchise’s most beloved couples.

Couples’ Cam will follow nine couples as they film the highs and lows of their everyday lives. The series will also feature never-before-seen-footage of some of their most intimate moments, including the births of their children.

The couples featured in the new series include Doug and Jamie (season 1), Ashley and Anthony (season 5), Shawniece and Jephte (season 6), Danielle and Bobby (season 8), Steph and AJ (season 8), Kristine and Keith (season 8), Beth and Jamie (season 9) and Greg and Deonna (season 9). A couple from season 10 will also join the show, but their identity has not yet been revealed as the season is currently airing.

“Lifetime viewers fell in love with these couples when they were on MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended,” said Gena McCarthy, EVP, Unscripted Development and Programming, Lifetime and Head of Programming, FYI. “With the uncertain times we are all facing and having to pivot our production practices, we are thrilled to be able to deliver this special and exciting new series to give our fans even more of what they love.”

Couples’ Cam will also bring the couples together virtually as they discuss their own hopes, dreams and futures.

The new series comes as many television shows have begun to film remotely and without a full camera crew to abide by social-distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Couples’ Cam is set to premiere May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.