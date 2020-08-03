Lifetime Announces 2 Christmas Movies with LGBTQ and Asian-American Characters

The Christmas Set Up will be Lifetime's first ever LGBTQ romance film

Lifetime is continuing to promote diversity and inclusion within its holiday slate, announcing the release of new movies that feature LGBTQ and Asian-American characters this Christmas.

Following the success of Twinkle All the Way (2019), which showed a same-sex kiss between characters played by Brian Sills and Mark Ghanimé, Lifetime announced on Monday that it will be airing its first-ever LGBTQ romance film The Christmas Set-Up for the "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" programming this winter, according to Deadline.

The upcoming film will follow Hugo, a corporate lawyer in New York who reconnects with his high school friend and secret crush, Patrick, while spending the holidays with his mom in Milwaukee, according to Deadline.

Also slated is A Sugar & Spice Holiday, which is centered around a Chinese-American family. The movie is about a rising architect name Suzie, who is guilted into entering a local gingerbread house competition in her hometown of Maine following the tragic death of her grandmother — who was a well-known baker in their community.

Both films are in the process of casting and will begin production this month, Deadline reported.

In addition, Tiffany Haddish will executive-produce the film Christmas Unwrapped, and Melissa Joan Hart will star in Dear Christmas, also slated for this winter. Lifetime's holiday programming will reportedly feature 30 new movies in total.

Of the new projects, Amy Winter, EVP and head of programming of Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network, said: "We are thrilled to continue our legacy of creating a holiday destination that is welcoming to all at Lifetime. With more new movies than any one cable network for steamer, I couldn't be prouder of the incredible talent joining us in front of, and behind the camera, on these new holiday movies."